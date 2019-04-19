© 2020 WKSU
Signet CEO Says Layoffs Are Part Of Strategic Growth Plan

Published April 19, 2019 at 11:06 AM EDT
041919_signet_jewelers_ceo_gina_drosos_at_akron_roundtable_with_rt_pres_karen_talbot_and_childrens_ceo_grace_wakulchik.jpg
SIGNET JEWELERS
Signet Jewelers CEO Gina Drosos, center, with Akron Roundtable president Karen Talbot and Akron Children's Hospital President and CEO Grace Wakulchik.

The CEO of Akron’s Signet Jewelers says layoffs being made at the company are part of the retailer’s plan to grow strategically.

Gina Drosos told the Akron Roundtable today that the retail world has changed and the parent company of stores like Kay, Jared, and Zales has to adapt.

“The skillsets that we need today are somewhat different than they were in the past, and so we’ve made some decisions to trim our workforce in our support centers.”

The retailer does not have an official count of how many workers are losing their jobs but does say the cuts affect operations in Akron, Dallas, and London. 

Signet is providing career service and counseling for the laid off employees.

CommunitySignet JewelersKayJaredZaleslayoff