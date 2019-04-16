© 2020 WKSU
Columbus Blue Jackets Close to Winning First Playoff Series

WKSU | By Nick Evans
Published April 16, 2019 at 6:11 PM EDT
NFL.JPG
JACKETS TV
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a chance to close out the series at home.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the verge of winning their first ever playoff series. 

The Tampa Bay Lightning tied the all-time record for wins this season, but they haven’t had an answer for the Blue Jackets in the first round of the playoffs. After stealing two games in Tampa, the Jackets have a chance to close out the series at home. Fan Jeff Blosser says getting the sweep will be more a matter of determination than skill.

“Tampa has nothing to lose tonight so they’re going to come in and they’re going to try to just force their will and I think the Jackets to pull the sweep will have to go from pure heart and adrenaline.”

Nationwide arena organizers are hosting a party in the plaza ahead of the game, and for security reasons, they’ve warned fans they can’t bring brooms into the arena.

Tags

CommunityBlue JacketsTampa Bay LightningNHLPlayoffhockey