Columbus Blue Jackets Close to Winning First Playoff Series

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the verge of winning their first ever playoff series.

The Tampa Bay Lightning tied the all-time record for wins this season, but they haven’t had an answer for the Blue Jackets in the first round of the playoffs. After stealing two games in Tampa, the Jackets have a chance to close out the series at home. Fan Jeff Blosser says getting the sweep will be more a matter of determination than skill.

“Tampa has nothing to lose tonight so they’re going to come in and they’re going to try to just force their will and I think the Jackets to pull the sweep will have to go from pure heart and adrenaline.”

Nationwide arena organizers are hosting a party in the plaza ahead of the game, and for security reasons, they’ve warned fans they can’t bring brooms into the arena.