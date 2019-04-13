© 2020 WKSU
Community
Justin Hilton: The Kent State Partnership with Akron Public Schools

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published April 13, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT
photo of Justin Hilton
Kent State University
Justin Hilton

Justin Hilton started out as an architectural designer, and worked with The Rock Hall, Cleveland Browns Stadium, Great Lakes Science Center and many others.  He then became an Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Architectural Design and Orientation at Kent State University, garnering multiple Outstanding Teaching Award nominations.  Now he is Senior Administrator for Community Outreach.  He is deeply involved in coordinated Kent State’s developing partnership with the Akron Public Schools

CommunityKent State - Akron Public Schools partnershipElevations
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
See stories by Joe Gunderman
