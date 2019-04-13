Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.
Justin Hilton: The Kent State Partnership with Akron Public Schools
Justin Hilton started out as an architectural designer, and worked with The Rock Hall, Cleveland Browns Stadium, Great Lakes Science Center and many others. He then became an Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Architectural Design and Orientation at Kent State University, garnering multiple Outstanding Teaching Award nominations. Now he is Senior Administrator for Community Outreach. He is deeply involved in coordinated Kent State’s developing partnership with the Akron Public Schools.