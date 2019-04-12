© 2020 WKSU
New Agriculture Report Suggests Food Policy Changes to Reduce Hunger

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 12, 2019 at 5:19 PM EDT
A photo of Lisa Hamler Fugitt
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt

A new report from a coalition of farmers, environmentalists and food pantry organizers says Ohio needs to make changes to its existing policies on food. They say it will create more jobs, reduce hunger and improve the quality of air and water. 

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says the report outlines ways to be environmentally friendly while also creating jobs and helping provide food for Ohio’s low-income citizens. For example, she says Ohio needs food processing companies.

“So much of the food that is produced here has to be shipped out of state to process and then shipped back into the state,”  Hamler-Fugitt said.

Hamler-Fugitt says the goal of the report is to get lawmakers, industry leaders and consumers to start looking at problems in a bigger way to provide more than one solution.

