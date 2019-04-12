Morning Headlines: DeWine Signs Heartbeat Bill, Plusquellic Won't Run for Akron Mayor

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 12:

DeWine signs heartbeat bill;

Plusquellic won't run for Akron mayor;

Former Cuyahoga County jail guards plead not guilty;

Baldwin Wallace could split with Methodist church after LGBTQ vote;

Akron police investigating high school wrestling coach;

Cleveland Cavaliers launch search for new head coach;

DeWine signs heartbeat bill

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed the so-called heartbeat bill, imposing one of the nation's toughest abortion restrictions. DeWine followed through on his pledge to sign bill Thursday. It cleared the state legislature on Wednesday. DeWine's signature makes Ohio the fifth state to ban abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat. That can come as early as five or six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant. Former Gov. John Kasich twice vetoed it on grounds it was unconstitutional and would spark a costly court challenge.

Plusquellic won't run for Akron mayor

Former Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic said he will not enter the race for his old job. In late January, Plusquellic told the Beacon Journal he was considering running, but confirmed Thursday he will not enter the race as an independent. Plusquellic served for 28 years — the longest tenure of any Akron mayor — until abruptly resigning in 2015.

Former Cuyahoga County jail guards plead not guilty

Four guards from Cuyahoga County Jail accused of violating inmates civil rights have pleaded not guilty. A former guard and three current guards entered the pleas Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to charges related to three separate incidents since July. The not-guilty pleas were entered via video from the same jail where the men are accused of committing the violations. The judge set bond for each man at $5,000. A fifth corrections officer has been charged, but not yet taken into custody. The jail in downtown Cleveland has been under scrutiny since the deaths of seven prisoners over a four-month period last year. A report by the U.S. Marshals Service called conditions at the jail "inhumane" and unsafe.

Baldwin Wallace could split with Methodist church after LGBTQ vote

Baldwin Wallace University (BW) is considering ending the school's more than century long affiliation with the United Methodist Church after church delegates voted against allowing LGBTQ clergy and same sex marriage. Cleveland.com reports the school signed onto a letter speaking out against the vote with four other Ohio Universities including Ohio Northern, Mount Union, Ohio Wesleyan and Otterbein. John Baldwin and the Methodist Church founded what would become Baldwin Wallace in 1845. BW trustees are to discuss the possible split April 26th.

Akron police investigating high school wrestling coach

Akron Police are investigating the head wrestling coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The Beacon Journal reports Harry Lester has been placed on unpaid leave after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student last year. The news was announced to parents Tuesday. Akron police said they are investigating the alleged relationship with a student who has since graduated. The school is also launching an internal investigation. Lester was a 2012 Olympian and joined St. Vincent-St. Mary in 2016.

Cleveland Cavaliers launch search for new head coach

The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting a new search for a head coach after parting ways with Larry Drew on Thursday. The move follows a challenging 19-win season for the Cavs, which promoted Drew to the top job after firing previous coach Ty Lue after just six games this season. The Cavs struggled after losing Akron-born all-star LeBron James to free agency. The team had made the playoffs each of the last four years. The Cavs finish the season tied with Phoenix for the second-worst record in the NBA.