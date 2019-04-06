© 2020 WKSU
David Warther Carves the History of Sailing Ships

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published April 6, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT
U.S.C.G.C. Eagle
The Oseberg
The Mayflower
David Warther

David Warther started carving ships at 6 years old.  The grandson of Ernest "Mooney" Warther who carved the history of the steam engine, David has used blueprints and deep historical findings to create a collection that surveys sailing history, spanning from the ancient world to clipper ships.  86 ships so far, with the 87th about to be completed when we talked in March, 2019, and more to come.  They're all on display at David Warther Carvings outside Sugar Creek, Ohio. 

CommunityDavid WartherWarther CarvingsHistory of Sailing ShipsElevations
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
