David Warther Carves the History of Sailing Ships

Credit JOE GUNDERMAN / WKSU / WKSU David Warther

David Warther started carving ships at 6 years old. The grandson of Ernest "Mooney" Warther who carved the history of the steam engine, David has used blueprints and deep historical findings to create a collection that surveys sailing history, spanning from the ancient world to clipper ships. 86 ships so far, with the 87th about to be completed when we talked in March, 2019, and more to come. They're all on display at David Warther Carvings outside Sugar Creek, Ohio.