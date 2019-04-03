Summit County Prosecutor Launches Sexual Assault Victim Awareness Campaign

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is participating in a national campaign to change the way people treat sexual assault victims.

The program is called “Start By Believing.”

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the local campaign aims to discourage victim blaming, as well as educate the community on how to properly respond to and support victims.

Walsh recounted an incident when she was attacked at the age of 25. She said the comments she received then partly inspired her to launch the program in Summit County.

“I think victims already blame themselves for whatever the circumstance is," Bevan Walsh said. "I think it’s really important that we be more understanding and less judgmental and not blame victims.”

You can learn more about the Start By Believing Campaign here.