Ohio Medicaid Director Puts a Figure on Cost of Enforcing Medicaid Work Requirement

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 22, 2019 at 5:51 PM EDT
a photo of protestors in support of Medicaid expansion
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The state Medicaid program will have to assess more than 100,000 people on Medicaid expansion to determine if they will be required to work 20 hours a week.

As of last Friday, the state has federal permission to require 20 hours of work per week for many non-disabled people on Medicaid expansion.  

Work requirements will be imposed on people in Medicaid expansion who are under 50, aren’t caregivers, and aren’t in college or job training. Forty-one percent of the 613,000 Medicaid expansion recipients are working. Slightly less than that are exempt. And Medicaid director Maureen Corcoran says 18 percent – just over 109,000 people – will have to be assessed to see if they need to work more or are exempt.

“While many individuals in the expansion group work, more can be done to encourage employment and community engagement efforts.”

Medicaid expansion advocates have raised concerns about administrative costs of enforcing work requirements. Corcoran says it’s estimated they will total $28 million over the two-year budget.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
