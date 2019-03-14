Summit County Sheriff Offers Scholarships to Attract New Recruits

For the first time ever, Summit County is offering full scholarships to attend the police academy for the Sheriff’s Office.

The academy starts in August and candidates who attend full time can complete the program by December. Inspector Bill Holland said there's a need for new people.

"Back in 1994, we hired several people in 1994. Fast forward 25 years later those folks are eligible to retire," Holland said. "So people are retiring, and these positions are opening up faster than we can fill them. So we’re looking for qualified candidates that are interested in being part of our agency.

People applying have to meet certain requirements. The applicant must be at least 20 and a half years old, be in good physical condition, have a valid driver's license and no criminal record.

The Sheriff’s Office is holding recruitment events in Akron on March 26th and March 30th at OhioMeansJobs Summit County.