City Of Dayton Sues To Stop Hate Group Rally

The city of Dayton has filed a lawsuit against an out-of-state group that plans to hold a rally on Dayton’s Courthouse Square in May. City officials say the Honorable Sacred Knights is a paramilitary group and the rally they are planning is in violation of Ohio’s constitution.

Last month, Montgomery County, which oversees Courthouse Square, granted the Indiana group believed to be affiliated with the KKK permission to rally on May 25th.

Following Wednesday morning’s city commission meeting, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the city will do what’s possible to stop the group from bringing a message of hate into the city.

“We will not allow ourselves to be threatened by this group or their message of hate. The city condemns any attempt to divide our community and intimidate our neighbors.”

The suit was filed on Wednesday in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas so it’s unclear how soon any decision could come down.

In the meantime, Whaley says the city wants to meet with any groups planning to counter protest to decide on a Unified front.

“Should we be unsuccessful in the lawsuit you know, it’s still good for us to celebrate unity and we don't celebrate that if we have 12 different groups doing 12 different actions. We celebrate it if we all can all come together, and I think that that can be done. We'll see next week.”

Just last week, a coalition of groups gathered at a church in Northwest Dayton, to plan a counter-protest to the Knights’ rally.

The public meeting established by city officials is scheduled for 7 p.m., March 20 at Grace United Methodist Church on Harvard Blvd. in Dayton.

