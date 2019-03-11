Three-Year $58 Million Route 8 Project in Summit County Begins Today

Starting today, a stretch of road in Summit County – which was the scene of a major accident last week -- will have numerous lane closures over the next three years for a $58 million project.

The six-mile portion of Route 8 between Graham Road and Route 303 has not had a major resurfacing in more than a decade. One exit leads to a major shopping area, and the other to part of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. About 50,000 cars travel the stretch of roadway every day.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Chesnic says the work starting today will reduce the road from three lanes to two in each direction.

“Right now, if you drive it, it's extremely bumpy. The concrete is failing in certain areas. Once this project is done, you'll have nice smooth pavement [and a] nice asphalt road to drive on.

“We’ll work in the median area. So basically those median lanes, we’re going to reconstruct that section. And then we’ll get that work done and we’ll have it back open to three lanes over the winter. And then next year, we’ll work on the northbound lanes. And then we’ll come back and do the southbound lanes in 2021.”

Last week, dozens of cars were involved in a pileup on Route 8, just south of Route 303. But Chesnic says that was due to heavy snow affecting visibility, and not road conditions.