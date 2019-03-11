Districts Cut Bussing Ahead of May Levy Votes

Two Summit County school districts are asking their communities to approve tax levies this spring that will provide the districts with additional funding.

In the Nordonia Hills City School District, voters will consider for the second time a 6.9 mill additional levy.

Superintendent Joe Clark says they have already made $1.7 million in cuts. That includes reducing transportation to the state minimum, which means only students who live more than two miles away from a school will be bussed. He says parents have expressed concerns.

“They're concerned that the class sizes are going to get too big, concerned at the high school that we won’t be able to offer some of those innovative and creative courses that we need to make our kids future ready.”

If the levy does not pass on May 7th, Clark says additional cuts will be necessary.

In Summit County, Tallmadge is also asking voters for an additional levy and has approved a spending reduction plan that will reduce bussing as well. Twinsburg, Green, and Jackson Schools are seeking levy renewals.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Nordonia levy is on the ballot for the second time, not the ninth as previously reported.