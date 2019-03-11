Akron Laying the Foundation for a Community Development Corporation Downtown

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan wants to flesh out a plan for a community development corporation, or CDC, for downtown.

Horrigan wants to treat community development downtown as its own separate entity, rather than making it a part of other city initiatives.

The CDC would be focused on bringing vitality to the central business district.

He said his chief of staff James Hardy will develop the logistics of the CDC.

“I said to James, 'Put this task group ... together, let’s start working towards what this may look like, and then we’ll take it to the broader community and say, okay, this is what it looks like, work through it legislatively if there needs to be changes made and things like that," he said. "So right now … it’s an idea.”

Horrigan said Hardy will work with members of the city’s new Office of Integrated Development as well as the Downtown Akron Partnership in laying the foundation for the CDC.