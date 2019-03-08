On Last Day for Most GM Lordstown Workers, Rep. Ryan Keeps Pressing Trump for Help

The last car rolled off the assembly line at the General Motors Lordstown plant Wednesday and nearly all employees worked their last shift Friday.

Lordstown GM team member John DeGarmo has worked at four GM plants over the last thirteen years. He said working for the company is in his blood.

“But I look around and, you know, I’m in the Lordstown facility right now because it’s my last day of work, and, you know, it’s turning into a ghost town," he said. "And then nobody’s holding these companies accountable.”

Representative Tim Ryan agreed and said he wants President Trump to acknowledge that the situation in Lordstown hasn’t gotten any better.

“He wants to pretend that everything is going great, but the reality in life, for all of us, is that you’ve got to face these problems, you’ve got to look them in the eye, and you’ve got to have the courage to deal with them," he said. "And he would rather look the other way.”

About 200 workers will remain at the plant for the next couple of weeks to finish making repair parts.