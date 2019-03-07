© 2020 WKSU
DeWine Proposes Nearly Doubling State Children Services Funding

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 7, 2019 at 5:53 PM EST
A photo of Gov. Mike DeWine
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
DeWine is asking for an additional $74 million for family and children services.

Children services officials are celebrating a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine that nearly doubles the amount of state funding that goes towards their cause. They say this is the first indication in a long time that the state is taking issues like foster care seriously. 

DeWine wants to pump $74 million into the family and children services fund, bringing the total annual amount to $151 million.

He said this money will help connect foster care kids with homes and bring at-risk children the resources they need. DeWine said half of Ohio’s counties don’t have local levies, so an increase in state support can go a long way. “I’ve talked to local children services directors from counties where they didn’t have a local level and I said well how do you guys get by? And they look at me and they say ‘we don’t.’”

DeWine is also proposing a funding boost for other programs such as coordinated care and counseling for at-risk children, and foster family recruitment.

DeWine’s budget comes out next week, and then lawmakers will decide on it.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
