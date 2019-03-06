An Akron nonprofit will use a $10,000 grant to address LGBTQ homelessness in the area.

CANAPI, or the Community AIDS Network Akron Pride Initiative, is among several organizations to receive grants from the Gay Community Endowment Fund of the Akron Community Foundation.

This is the first time the fund has given out impact grants.

CANAPI Executive Director Rebecca Callahan said the grant money will be used to support its LGBTQ Youth Housing Assistance Program.

“We often don’t recognize that LGBTQ youth may be at a higher risk of homelessness, due to coming out and not having family or friend support," she said. "Fortunately, places and foundations like the Gay Community Endowment Fund recognizes it and funds it.”

Callahan said the program helps youth with services such as rent money, groceries and bus passes.

Akron Nonprofit Gets Grant to Help Homeless LGBTQ Youth Callahan on why getting the grant is so important for the nonprofit. Listen • 0:08

“It’s great that we’re able to expand these services and do more outreach and provide something that’s definitely needed," she said.

Callahan said CANAPI hopes to develop a mentorship program for LGBTQ youth as well.