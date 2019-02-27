Akron Zoo Receives Historic $1.5 Million Donation for Upcoming Exhibits

The Akron Zoo has received the largest gift in its history –$1.5 million from an unnamed donor.

The donation was made to the zoo’s ROAR campaign, which is a fundraiser for two new exhibits. One of them is the new Pride of Africa, a habitat for a larger group of lions. The other is Wild Asia, featuring white-cheeked gibbons. Spokeswoman Elena Bell said the primates have been highly requested.

Bell also said the anonymous donor has supported the zoo in the past and this historic donation has been years in the works.

“It just really shows how dedicated they are to our community that they were willing to step up to make this gift, because building up the Akron Zoo also helps us reach out to the Akron community and support the areas around us as well," Bell said.

The zoo’s popular train ride will also be expanded.

Overall, the zoo has now raised about 80 percent of its $6 million goal.

Pride of Africa opens June first and Wild Asia is scheduled to open next summer.