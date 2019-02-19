© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

New Report Finds Lawmakers are Contributing to Prison Overcrowding

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST
photo of Gary Daniels
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gary Daniels, American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, testifying before an Ohio Senate committee in 2018.

Once again, the ACLU of Ohio is pushing for criminal justice reform with a new report on what it calls the “Statehouse to prison pipeline."

The ACLU’s Gary Daniels said the report shows too many Ohioans are being locked up.

“Our prison system is about 11,000 to 12,000 people above capacity right now," he said.

Daniels said lawmakers have loosened penalties to divert some low-level offenders from lockups but are still passing new tough-on-crime legislation.

“So our number one recommendation which revolves around the report is stop passing these bills to put more people in prison and jail.”

Daniels says 137 bills, 12% of all those introduced by the most recent general assembly, contained provisions to send more people to prison or jail. The report shows incarceration in Ohio has quadrupled since 1980, driving the state's prison population to the fifth highest in the nation in 2016. 

Tags

Communityprison reformOhio prisonsACLU of OhioGary Daniels
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content