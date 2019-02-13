Soap Box Derby to Start After School STEM Program in Akron

Grade school children in Akron have a new opportunity to acquire science, technology, engineering and math—or STEM--skills.

The Soap Box Derby will use grant funds to create an experiential learning program for third through fifth graders.

Derby CEO Mark Gerberich said they’re working with four non-profit organizations to provide after school programs where the students will build miniature derby cars.

“Kids that are building cars are figuring out all the different things that are involved with making a car go faster," he said. "Friction and aerodynamics and the wheels and dealing with all those things.”

The program is being funded with a $15,000 grant from the Huntington-Akron Foundation.