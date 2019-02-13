© 2020 WKSU
Soap Box Derby to Start After School STEM Program in Akron

Published February 13, 2019 at 10:24 PM EST
Rubber Bowl beside Derby Downs
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
The Soap Box Derby, located at Derby Downs in Akron, will begin a new STEM program for elementary students.

Grade school children in Akron have a new opportunity to acquire science, technology, engineering and math—or STEM--skills.

The Soap Box Derby will use grant funds to create an experiential learning program for third through fifth graders.

Derby CEO Mark Gerberich said they’re working with four non-profit organizations to provide after school programs where the students will build miniature derby cars.

“Kids that are building cars are figuring out all the different things that are involved with making a car go faster," he said. "Friction and aerodynamics and the wheels and dealing with all those things.”

The program is being funded with a $15,000 grant from the Huntington-Akron Foundation.

