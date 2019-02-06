Kent State and University Hospital Find Solution to Nursing Shortage

University Hospitals and Kent State University are teaming up to alleviate the region’s nursing shortage.

Barbara Broome, Dean of Kent State’s College of Nursing, says the program allows senior nursing majors to do their clinical trials at University Hospital and return after graduation.

Broome says there’s a shortage of around three thousand nurses in Ohio, and these students can help fill the gap.

“The number of patients that are in intensive care units, coronary care units that require high levels of care are elderly. These students will for sure be exposed to all of the unique needs of the elderly population.”

Broome says part of the nursing shortage is caused by older nurses retiring and others going back to school for technical training.

As part of the new program between Kent State and University Hospitals graduating seniors will work two years at UH.