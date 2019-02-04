First Ladies National Historic Site Re-Opens Friday, With More Visitor Engagement Planned

The National Park Service is expanding its presence at the First Ladies National Historic Site in Canton. The site had been closed during the government shutdown but will reopen on Friday.

A recent question to WKSU’s “OH Really?” asked about the First Ladies National Historic Site in Canton. It opened in the mid-90s thanks to the efforts of Mary Regula -- wife of Congressman Ralph Regula, who served the Canton area for 36 years.

The National Park Service manages the site. Pamela Barnes, community engagement supervisor for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, says an interpretive park ranger will now be on-site to provide more engagement for visitors.

“Helping people plan their visit and understand the site and the stories and how to experience it. And that’s an experience you’d expect at any National Park Service site.”

Barnes adds that a site manager will be added this spring, and the site will be open Fridays and Saturdays until May, when it will open daily.