Arctic Blast Puts Shelters on Alert to Help Those in Need

With tempertatures dipping below zero on Wednesday in Northeast Ohio, local organizations are doing what they can to provide assistance.

The Salvation Army in Akron is opening its warming center to the public. The warming center will be open Tuesday to Thursday and lunches will also be provided.

Haven of Rest Ministries in Akron will be serving hot coffeee and meals during the cold weather as well. Executive Director Rev. Jeff Kaiser says there will be rooms for people to sleep if they need to stay the night.

The shelter can normally house about 70 women and 100 men. Kaiser estimates at least 230 people will be staying at the shelter during the cold snap.

The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless has created a list of places available for those who are in need. You can find it here.