© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Arctic Blast Puts Shelters on Alert to Help Those in Need

Published January 29, 2019 at 6:28 PM EST
winter_field.jpg
TRISTAN CHAMBERS
/
FLICKR/CC
With below zero temperatures, people are urged to seek help if needed.

With tempertatures dipping below zero on Wednesday in Northeast Ohio, local organizations are doing what they can to provide assistance. 

The Salvation Army in Akron is opening its warming center to the public. The warming center will be open Tuesday to Thursday and lunches will also be provided. 

Haven of Rest Ministries in Akron will be serving hot coffeee and meals during the cold weather as well. Executive Director Rev. Jeff Kaiser says there will be rooms for people to sleep if they need to stay the night. 

The shelter can normally house about 70 women and 100 men. Kaiser estimates at least 230 people will be staying at the shelter during the cold snap.

The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless has created a list of places available for those who are in need. You can find it here.

Tags

Communitycold weatherartic blastPolar VortexSalvation Army
Related Content