New Report Supports Need to Invest in Ohio Families, Seniors and Poor

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 28, 2019 at 6:50 PM EST
photo of Lisa Hamler Fugitt
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Lisa Hamler Fugitt supports the recommendation to bring all food assistance programs under one umbrella.

A new report by a coalition of social service groups says state leaders need to invest in families, Ohio’s seniors and the poorest in the state when they approve the next two-year state budget.

The report by Advocates for Ohio’s Future says it’s important for Ohio to maintain Medicaid expansion while increasing mental and behavioral health services. It also recommends the state bring food assistance programs under one umbrella, a move that Lisa Hamler Fugitt of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks applauds.

“Our request is for $30 million per year. That represents $1.25 per person per month served through the emergency food assistance network.”

Gov. Mike DeWine might include many of the suggestions made in this report when he unveils his budget next month.

Communitymedicaid expansionAdvocates for Ohio's FutureOhio Association of FoodbanksLisa Hamler Fugitt
