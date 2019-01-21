The Evolving Story of Covington Catholic's Trip to Washington D.C.

Video of students at Covington Catholic High School went viral this weekend. They were in Washington D. C. for the March for Life. While there, they had an interaction with a Native American man participating in the march near the Lincoln Memorial. The story of what exactly happened has been evolving all weekend. WVXU News Director Maryanne Zeleznik talked with new Cincinanti Edition Host, Michael Monks, who is also the editor of River City News, about what happened.

