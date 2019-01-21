Morning Headlines: Northeast Ohio Digs Out, Work Could Soon Resume on Hall of Fame Village

Here are your headlines for Monday, January 21, 2019:

Bitter cold moves in after snow

Train hits snow plow in Cuyahoga Falls

New Hall of Fame Village CEO has game plan for construction

Ohio launches adoption/foster parent awareness campaign

Department of Aging seeks nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Super Bowl LIII is set

Bitter cold has moved in on the heels of a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some parts of Northeast Ohio over the weekend. The National Weather Service says temperatures across the Great Lakes will be as much as 20 degrees below average today, with wind chills making it feel much colder. The weather is creating dangerously icy conditions that could complicate cleanup efforts and make travel challenging on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A number of flights in and out of Cleveland Hopkins were cancelled over the weekend, and there could be some additional travel problems today. Be sure to call ahead if you’re heading to the airport.

Train hits snow plow in Cuyahoga Falls

A snow plow clearing the streets in Cuyahoga Falls got stuck on the train trucks at Bailey Road last night and got struck be a train. The Akron Beacon Journal reports police tried to radio the train’s engineer but there wasn’t enough time to stop. Mayor Don Walters tells the paper the driver was able to get out of the cab of the plow and nobody was hurt.

New Hall of Fame Village CEO has game plan for construction

The new CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village is confident that work will begin soon on the next phase of the project. Mike Crawford tells the Canton Repository he’s been focused on how to sequence the various phases of the project since coming on board about a month ago. He tells the paper the goal is to get as much of the project built by 2020, the centennial of the NFL. Work on the first phase, the stadium and other fields, is just about done. The Repository reports the next phase is expected to include lodging, dining and shopping.

Ohio launches adoption/foster parent awareness campaign

Ohio has launched a public awareness campaign to boost interest in foster care and adoption. The announcement by Gov. Mike DeWine comes at a time when nearly 16,000 children are in the custody of Ohio county children services agencies. The website created by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has information for both current and prospective foster and adoptive families. The state's addiction epidemic has caused foster care needs to soar in recent years as children are removed from homes for extended period of times while parents and caregivers receive treatment.

Department of Aging seeks nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Ohio's Department of Aging is seeking nominations for the statewide Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The hall honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, professions or vocations. Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, community planners, educators, scientists, volunteers and artists among others. The nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted. The department says nominations must be received by Feb. 11 for inclusion in the hall this year.

Super Bowl LIII is set

The lineup for this year’s superbowl is set… but both the NFC and AFC championship games went to overtime to determine the winner. The Rams beat the Saints 26-23 in a comeback victory. It was the Patriots over the Chief 37-31.