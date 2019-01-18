© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Bringing Greater Civility to Political Discourse gets Special Attention in Greater Akron

Published January 18, 2019 at 4:06 PM EST
Civility Center announcement
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
gathering of community leaders at UA for announcement of Civility compact

Akron leaders from education, government and the community are joining forces in the formation of a Civility Center for the Greater Akron Community. 

John Green, interim president of the University of Akron
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU
/
WKSU
Interim UA President John Green led the announcement

The center is being housed at the University Akron’s Bliss Institute of Applied Politics and its purpose is to foster greater civility in political discourse, especially at the local and regional levels. 

Interim university president John Green says creating clear and consistent standards for civility is a key step and the center is starting by looking at models for civility guidelines elsewhere in the country.  “Then we’ll take those ideas out into the community and talk to as many organizations and groups of people as we can to get a set of standards that fit Akron and the greater Akron community very well, where people here feel comfortable with those standards,” Green said. 

Green says the development of standards will also be dynamic to keep them relevant as the political scene changes over time.

Tags

CommunityUniversity of Akroncivilitypoliticspolitical discourstBliss Institute
Related Content