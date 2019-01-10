Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga Jail Officers Face Discipline; DeWine Wants to Block Gerrymandering Suit

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, January 10:

Two Cuyahoga County jail officers are facing discipline for using excessive force against inmates. Cleveland.com reports that corrections officers Darriell Hayes and Christopher Perdue face discipline at hearings today for separate use-of-force incidents against inmates who were praying, mentally ill or physically ill. The incidents are part of what prompted a report by the U.S. Marshals Service citing inhumane and sometimes brutal treatment. Seven inmates died at the Cuyahoga County Jail in a recent four month period.

Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, in his final days as Ohio Attorney General, has filed a motion to block a lawsuit that would redraw Ohio’s gerrymandered congressional districts for the 2020 election. The lawsuit brought by the Ohio League of Women Voters says Ohio’s convoluted congressional districts violate voters’ constitutional rights and seeks to move up the timetable for redrawing districts by two years. Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment that will redraw districts in 2022. DeWine is asking judges in the federal lawsuit to throw out the case saying the plaintiffs lack standing. The judges threw out a previous request by Republican lawmakers to dismiss the suit.

Ohio Gov.-elect Mike DeWine is ready to announce another round of picks for his Cabinet as he prepares to take office next week. The Republican attorney general is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 14 after winning the election in November, succeeding fellow Republican John Kasich. DeWine has previously announced his picks to head the state prison system, Ohio's taxation and natural resources departments and the Ohio National Guard. He's also put forward selections for the state's budget office and commerce and public safety departments. DeWine's latest announcement is set for this morning.

An Ohio meatpacker is recalling more than 1,700 of raw pork sausage that may contain rubber. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement Wednesday that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions in people who ate the products from Sandusky-based J. H. Routh Packing Co. The loose sausage meat and sausage links were produced between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 and shipped to stores here in Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. They are labeled "Daisyfield Brand Fresh Pork Sausage" or "Daisyfield Brand Italian Sausage." All of the recalled meat was sold in 5-pound packages. The USDA said the sausage products may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber." It urged people who bought the products to throw them out or return them.

The Akron man who ran the now-shuttered Second Chance Village homeless encampment wants to bring so-called micro shelters to the city. Cleveland.com reports City Council has approved a conditional-use request from Sage Lewis to house up to six homeless people on a property adjacent to the closed tent city. The move comes less than a week after Lewis dismantled a tent encampment on his property in the Middlebury neighborhood after the city ordered it closed for zoning violations.

The Browns didn't have to go far to find their new coach. Freddie Kitchens was already in the building, working as the team’s interim offensive coordinator. According to WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto, the 44-year-old Kitchens is finalizing a contract to become Cleveland's ninth coach since the franchise's 1999 rebirth. As of late Wednesday night, the Browns still had not officially announced Kitchens as their coach. However, he's expected to be introduced at a press conference today.

State officials say hunters in Ohio harvested more than 14,000 white-tailed deer in this year's muzzleloader season. Ohio's Department of Natural Resources said hunters reached the 14,182 mark in a season that ran from Saturday through Tuesday. That’s about a 1,000 more deer than were taken during last year's muzzleloader season. The state’s archery season remains open through Feb. 3. The department said Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. A publication from the National Shooting Sports Foundation said hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, and lodging.