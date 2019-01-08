Morning Headlines: Canton Repeals Panhandling Ordinance, CVS Buys Medina-Based Pharmacy

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, January 8:

Canton repeals panhandling ordinance;

CVS buys Medina-based pharmacy;

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan releases plan for tax-increase funds;

Cuyahoga County corrections officer accused of attacking inmate;

U.S. Supreme Court rejects hearing for Akron man sentenced to death;

Goodyear blimp inducted into College Hall of Fame;

Canton repeals panhandling ordinance

Canton City Council voted to repeal its panhandling ordinance Monday night. The Repository reports all council members, except for one absent member, voted in favor of repealing the law that prohibited people asking for money within 3 feet of a person or public transportation. In August, the ACLU sent letters to Canton and several other municipalities with similar laws saying they were unconstitutional. Twinsburg recently repealed a similar ordinances. Youngstown officials said they are reviewing their panhandling law.

CVS buys Medina-based pharmacy

The nation’s largest pharmacy chain has gotten bigger, as CVS announced Monday it’s buying Medina-based Ritzman Pharmacy. The health care giant said it’s closing all but three of the 20 Ritzman locations, including a pharmacy at NEOMED in Portage County. Ritzman stores in Akron and Berlin will continue under the CVS name. The Beacon Journal reports that the Ohio Pharmacists Association calls the acquisition part of “a disturbing pattern,” of CVS using its leverage in setting drug prices to benefit its retail operations.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan releases plan for tax-increase funds

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has released his budget for spending the $15 million generated from a city income tax release approved by voters. The Beacon Journal reports around $5 million will go toward resurfacing city streets and replacing equipment, around $5 million will go toward replacing outdated police vehicles, outfitting officers with body cameras and maintaining staffing levels. $550,000 will be placed into a fund to eventually replace the city's justice center. The city plans to use the remaining $5 million in the proposed budget to fund three new fire stations in varying stages of construction. The quarter percent tax increase took effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Cuyahoga County jail corrections officer accused of attacking inmate

A Cuyahoga County jail corrections officer is accused of attacking an inmate who was praying this last November. News 5 Cleveland reports that sources said a corrections official put an inmate in a chokehold after the inmate — a practicing Muslim — refused to pray in a different part of the jail. A Cuyahoga County spokesperson confirmed the officer faces discipline. The Cleveland Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has denounced the incident. Last fall, the U.S. Marshals released a scathing report detailing inhumane conditions at the jail.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal for Akron man sentenced to death

The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from an Akron man sentenced to death for killing three men lured by fake Craigslist job offers. The appeal from 59-year-old Richard Beasley was among those that the high court on Monday declined to hear. One of his attorneys told the Akron Beacon Journal the decision is disappointing. Beasley was convicted of posting bogus job offers on Craigslist to rob and murder three men in 2011. The Ohio Supreme Court upheld his death sentence last February. Beasley sought to argue that state Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine should have recused himself because he's the son of state Attorney General Mike DeWine, whose office argued the case. Beasley had previously challenged his sentence because he said there were multiple trial errors.

Goodyear blimp inducted into College Hall of Fame

One of Northeast Ohio’s most recognizable figures is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame: The Goodyear Blimp. The line of airships has become a staple at major sports events for more than 60 years. It will enter the Hall of Fame as an honorary member. It’s the first non-player or coach to be inducted. As a nod to its influence and legacy to the game, the iconic airship joins a stellar class that will be enshrined at the National Football Foundation's award banquet in December. The blimp's flight to fame began during the telecast for the 1955 Rose Bowl Game and has attended more 2,000 games, hovering above stadiums from coast to coast.