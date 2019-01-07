Summit County Historical Society Offers Underground Goodrich Plant Tours

B.F. Goodrich helped bring Akron to fame as the Rubber Capital of the World by starting the city’s first rubber plant. Now, people in Northeast Ohio are getting the opportunity to explore the hundred-year-old tunnels underneath it, and maybe even a chance to meet a ghost.



The plant is no longer in service, but the tunnels beneath it, which employees used to travel between buildings, still remain. The Summit County Historical Society is partnering with an Akron psychic to lead guests on tours through the tunnels.

Leianne Heppner is the president and CEO of the Historical Society. She says the event is for everyone, history enthusiasts and supernatural fans alike.

“Somebody may come to this just because they can get into the tunnels. It’s not because they’re interested in the paranormal activity, and we want to be there to listen to their stories. These people are aging, and they have made our history here in Akron, and we want to be able to share it with others.”

Tours will take place the throughout the night on January 12th. Ticket proceeds will go to the Historical Society and local homeless shelters.