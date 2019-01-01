© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Cleveland Hopkins Airport Changing Pickup and Dropoff Locations, Fees For Shuttles, Taxis

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 1, 2019 at 5:05 AM EST
photo of Hopkins ticketing area
KEVIN NIEDERMIER
/
WKSU
Passengers using taxis or ride-sharing services will now be dropped off on the lower, baggage claim level instead of the upper ticketing area (pictured).

Visitors to Cleveland Hopkins Airport will see some big changes starting on New Year’s Day. The airport is increasing its fees for shuttle buses and taxis dropping people off at the airport, as well as moving the areas where they can pick up and drop off passengers.

Ride-share services like Lyft and Uber, as well as private cars, will have to drop people off at the south end of the baggage claim level of the airport -- instead of at departures, as before.

The new fees were approved by City Council in October. Instead of paying a $550 annual fee per vehicle, companies will now be charged $4 per pickup and drop-off.

Akron-Canton Airport went through a similar change earlier this year, adding a $2.10 fee for rideshare companies for pick-ups only. An airport spokeswoman says there are no plans to change or add to any of the fees at Akron-Canton this year.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
