Akron-Canton Airport CEO Retires After 36 Years

After a decade at the helm of Akron-Canton Airport, its outgoing CEO has seen his share of ups and downs. But Rick McQueen is leaving the regional airport well-positioned for the future.

McQueen started at the airport in 1982, when it averaged 150,000 passengers per year. Traffic peaked in 2012 at 1.8 million. But due to airline consolidation and competition from Cleveland, it now averages around one million passengers per year.

McQueen says that’s just part of the business.

“You can’t get too high with your wins, and you can’t get too low if you lose a bit here. Work toward what your vision is, and hopefully you’ll be able to make that come into fruition and it’ll help lead you forward.”

During McQueen’s 10 years as CEO, the airport expanded its ticketing areas, baggage areas, and parking lots. He also extended the airport’s two runways, adding three national destinations.

Former Cleveland Hopkins executive Ren Camacho takes over starting January first.

Although McQueen will continue to serve on some state boards for a few more months, he’s excited to use his free time to paint his house and spend more time with his granddaughter.