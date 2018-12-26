© 2020 WKSU
Valora Renicker Talks About Combining Poetry and Design in Traveling Stanzas

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published December 26, 2018 at 1:11 PM EST
photo of Valora Renicker
Kent State University
/
Kent State University
Valora Renicker

Valora Renicker, Associate Professor of Visual Communication Design at Kent State University, is co-founder of Traveling Stanzas.  In 2009 she approached David Hassler, Director of The Wick Poetry Center at Kent, and the two developed a project that combines poetry and design.  The idea is to reach out to and interract with the community using these two creative forms.  

Tags

CommunityElevationsTraveling StanzasValora RenickerVisual CommunicationDesign and poetry
Joe Gunderman
