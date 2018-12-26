Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.
Valora Renicker Talks About Combining Poetry and Design in Traveling Stanzas
Valora Renicker, Associate Professor of Visual Communication Design at Kent State University, is co-founder of Traveling Stanzas. In 2009 she approached David Hassler, Director of The Wick Poetry Center at Kent, and the two developed a project that combines poetry and design. The idea is to reach out to and interract with the community using these two creative forms.