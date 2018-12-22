He Took On Procter & Gamble for Gay Rights: An Interview with Michael Chanak, Jr.

Michael Chanak Jr. is a gay rights activist who started working for Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble (P&G) in the mid-1980s. He worked for years to get the company to add a clause to the equal employment opportunity (EEO) policy that protected the rights of gay people against discrimination at the workplace.

Twenty-five years later, P&G made a short film to mark the anniversary of the policy change. The film won a Silver Lion award for corporate and social responsibility at the Cannes Lion Festival.