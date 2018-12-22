© 2020 WKSU
He Took On Procter & Gamble for Gay Rights: An Interview with Michael Chanak, Jr.

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published December 22, 2018 at 8:00 AM EST
Picture of Michael Chanak Jr.
P&G
Michael Chanak Jr. fought for years to change P&G's EEO policy. He stars in the P&G-made documentary, “The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference”.";s:

Michael Chanak Jr. is a gay rights activist who started working for Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble (P&G) in the mid-1980s. He worked for years to get the company to add a clause to the equal employment opportunity (EEO) policy that protected the rights of gay people against discrimination at the workplace.

Twenty-five years later, P&G made a short film to mark the anniversary of the policy change. The film won a Silver Lion award for corporate and social responsibility at the Cannes Lion Festival. 

Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
See stories by Jon Nungesser
