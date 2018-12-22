© 2020 WKSU
Foodbank Benefits from Selfless Elves

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published December 22, 2018 at 12:46 PM EST
selfless_elf_runners.jpg
AKRON-CANTON REGIONAL FOODBANK
Festive runners turned out for the 6th annual Selfless Elf 5K to benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

Chilly weather did not deter more than 1,000 people who turned out early Saturday morning to help the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. The Foodbank hosted its sixth annual Selfless Elf 5K. Participants received a pair of striped elf socks, which added to seasonal costumes many runners wore. The course began and ended at the Foodbank's warehouse near downtown Akron. 

Foodbank President and CEO Dan Flowers says the event will help the agency distribute more than 265,000 meals to its network of nearly 500 pantries, hot meal sites, shelters, backpack programs and other hunger-relief programs within an eight-county service area.

Flowers told the crowd, "Your support of the Foodbank is helping families in our community struggling with hunger this holiday season."  

81_year_old_selfless_elf.jpg
Credit AKRON-CANTON REGIONAL FOODBANK
/
AKRON-CANTON REGIONAL FOODBANK
Richard Albaugh, 81, from New Philadelphia earned first place in his age category.

The runners and walkers represented a wide range of ages. Carolers regaled them along the route and they enjoyed milk and cookies at the end. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for photos. 

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
