Legislators Consider Stadium Funding to Keep Soccer Team in Columbus

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 11, 2018 at 10:37 PM EST
Soccer team Columbus Crew
Rick Dikeman
/
Wikimedia
The Columbus Crew may be staying in town.

State lawmakers have proposed sending $15 million to the Columbus Crew to help build their new stadium. One legislator said this is a crucial moment in the Save The Crew movement.

Fans, businesses, and policymakers have been scrambling to keep the soccer team in Columbus after its owner said he wanted to relocate to Austin.

Crew backer and central Ohio Representative Mike Duffey said the money will trigger what’s known as the “Art Modell Law” which says a team can’t leave the state if it receives public dollars.

“I think this is actually, literally the moment that they will be saved,” he said.

The city of Columbus has also pledged money to the project.

Duffey says the state can see a return on investment in just four years.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
