© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Mark Mistur, Dean of the College of Architecture and Environmental Design

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published December 8, 2018 at 7:01 AM EST
The Architecture Building at Kent State and Dean of the School Mark Mistur
Kent State University
/
Kent State University
KSU Architecture Building, Dean Mark Mistur

Dean Mark Mistur was named one of the top 25 most admired educators in architecture, interiors and landscape architecture in the United States for the 2nd time in 2018 by DesignIntelligence.  He talks with us about educating young architects, what draws them to the field, and what has changed.

Tags

CommunityElevationsMark MisturarchitectureArchictecture educationKent State School of Architecture
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay.  In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo.  There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice.  In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country.  It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85.  The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now.  In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990. 
See stories by Joe Gunderman
Related Content