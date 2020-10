Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Cameron Lee Ph.D. studies how climate change affects people in terms of public health.

Cameron Lee, Ph.D. is an assistant professor from the Kent State Geography Department and an applied climatologist. Lee is a self-described “weather nerd” and his work models how the weather in our area is affected by climate events around the globe.

His work also studies how climate change affects people in terms of public health.