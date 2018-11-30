© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Workers, Neighbors and Friends Gather for GM Lordstown Vigil

Published November 30, 2018 at 2:59 PM EST
Prayer vigil at the Lordstown plant
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
A group gathered outside the GM Lordstown plant on Thursday to pray for its future.

General Motors’ announcement that it will close its half-a-century-old auto manufacturing complex at Lordstown next March has shaken the workers and the community. 

John Davies
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU
/
WKSU
John Davies has worked at GM Lordstown for 15 years.

The plant currently employs about 15-hundred. It once employed many more. The loss of that economic activity will impact the finances of Lordstown’s schools and the village and township.

John Davies is a production worker. He says Lordstown—plant, neighborhoods, and people--is family. “Tuesday when I got home I sat down with my wife and had to watch her cry.  And our kids—my 11-year-old daughter cries all the time now because she doesn’t want to lose her friends.  Her friends at school they say, ‘did your dad tell you—because they know we work together—did your dad tell you that we may have to move?’  Even the little kids are talking about it now.”

Lordstown is among five plants GM is closing. The others are in Detroit, Baltimore and Oshawa, Ontario.

Tags

CommunityLordstownGeneral MotorsLordstown auto plantauto industry in Ohioplant closings
Related Content