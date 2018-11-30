Morning Headlines: 2,500 Elyria Residents Without Gas, Former Judge Indicted in Ex-Wife's Murder

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Nov. 30:

Former Cleveland Judge indicted in ex-wife's murder;

Opioid deaths down statewide, Summit County;

Investigation ongoing in shootings of two Akron teens;

University of Cincinnati clears lockdown after gunshots fired;

2,500 Elyria residents without natural gas

Columbus Gas said it is shutting off the gas for about 2,500 residents in Elyria due to a problem discovered during a routine maintenance check. The company discovered air in a gas line Thursday afternoon and said it is shutting off the gas flow as a precaution in affected areas. Columbia Gas said residents are safe and crews will visit each affected customer to conduct a home safety inspection. The mayor's office said affected customers will be without gas for between 24 and 48 hours. Elyria City Schools canceled classes Friday because of the shut-off. The American Red Cross has also opened a shelter for residents. The Elyria Fire Department is urging residents not to use auxiliary heating methods during the outage.

Former Cleveland Judge indicted in ex-wife's murder

A former Cleveland judge and state lawmaker has been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in his ex-wife's stabbing death earlier this month. Prosecutors said jurors indicted former Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason on Thursday. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Mason was taken into custody after authorities found Aisha Fraser dead Nov. 17 at a suburban Shaker Heights home. Mason has been in custody on a felony assault charge for a subsequent crash. Court documents show Mason was fleeing the scene of a homicide when he slammed his SUV into a police cruiser. Mason previously spent nine months in prison after pleading guilty to beating his wife several years ago.

Opioid deaths down statewide, Summit County

Prescription opioid deaths are down statewide and in Summit County, the Beacon Journal reports. The Ohio Department of Health reports deaths from prescription opioids was down to 523 statewide — an 8-year low. But officials contend that number is still too high. Opioid prescriptions in Ohio have declined for the fifth-straight year, as new regulations have limited drug wholesalers and reduced the number of patients being prescribed drugs from multiple doctors. The Summit County health commissioner said more than 900 kits with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan have been distributed, with 173 lives reportedly being saved.

Investigation ongoing in shootings of two Akron teens

Police investigating the shootings of two teenagers in Akron said it appears one boy accidentally shot the other and then killed himself. Akron police said Thursday that a 14-year-old wounded in the shooting Wednesday evening was hospitalized in critical condition. Police previously said that had boy died. They said the 15-year-old boy who had the gun was pronounced dead at a hospital. Akron police told the Akron Beacon Journal the two teens didn't live at the home where the shooting occurred. Police said several teens were gathered there, and no one else was hurt. Investigators said they're trying to determine where the gun came from.

University of Cincinnati clears lockdown after gunshots fired

The University of Cincinnati went into lockdown last night for an hour after gun shots were fired on campus. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports three shots were heard during a fistfight in the center of campus. The suspects fled and nobody was injured. Police are investigating the incident.