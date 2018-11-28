© 2020 WKSU
Community
The View Beyond Pluto
There's always so much going on in Northeast Ohio sports, much more than what can fit in our regular Wednesday conversations with Cleveland Plain Dealer sports writer Terry Pluto. Consider it overtime or extra innings.  This is the place to check out Amanda Rabinowitz's ongoing conversations with Terry that are just too good to miss!

The View Beyond Pluto: Baker Mayfield vs. Deshaun Watson is One to Watch Sunday

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published November 28, 2018 at 5:31 AM EST
baker.JPG
Wikimedia Commons
Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has a chance to lead the Browns to their third straight win on Sunday

The Browns have their first two-game win streak since 2014. Their win last Sunday over the Bengals also ended a 25-game road losing streak. Now, the team faces a tough challenge. They head to Houston to take on the Texans, who are on a winning streak of their own - eight straight games.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says Houston has one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, Deshaun Watson. "He was drafted No. 12 in the 2017 draft. The Browns had the chance to take him. Instead they traded down and Texas traded for that pick and selected the Clemson standout."

"Watson's rookie season ended early because he ended up having ACL surgery, but he's come back strong." Watson has completed 66.1 percent of his passes this season and has thrown for 2,807 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games.

But, the Browns have a strong rookie quarterback of their own in Baker Mayfield. "In the last three games, Mayfield has had nine touchdown passes with one interception, and he's completed 72 percent of his passes and they've got a real offense going here."

'Both of these guys were prepared for these NFL moments'

"I'm anxious to see how Mayfield plays in that environment," Pluto says. "But, the blessing is, having played in Oklahoma, he's played in national title games in domes, in front of huge crowds with huge pressure."

And, it will be interesting to see how these two quarterbacks match up. "Both of these guys were prepared for  these NFL moments."

Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
