Morning Headlines: Body Found in New Franklin; Cleveland Issues Nearly $400K in Recycling Fines

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 26:

Authorities investigate body found in New Franklin;

Cleveland issues more than $387,000 in fines;

District court to dedicate new location in downtown Akron;

Kasich, Brown talk presidential runs on ABC show;

State's deer-gun seasons set to start;

Constitution exhibit to be unveiled at statehouse museum;

Ohio logs 900 cases of hepatitis A amid multistate outbreak;

Mayfield sets Browns rookie record in Sunday win;

Authorities investigate body found in New Franklin

Authorities are investigating a death of a woman whose body was found over the weekend in New Franklin. The Beacon Journal reports police are withholding the identity and won’t confirm whether it’s Samantha Guthrie, an 18-year-old from Akron who went missing earlier this month. A Facebook post in a page called “Searching for Sam” said Guthrie had been found and the family needs time to start the grieving process. It’s unknown who created the post or the page.

Cleveland issues more than $387,000 in fines

The city of Cleveland has issued more than $385,000 in fines since August, when it changed its curbside garbage and recycling fining system. The Plain Dealer reports the city has issued over 3,000 citations, while just 14 percent of individuals who were cited have paid. The city began issuing $100 fines to encourage residents to follow recycling guidelines. If residents don’t pay the fine within 20 days, it increases by $20, and continues to increase after that for a total of $160.

District court to dedicate new location in downtown Akron

A busy Northeast Ohio district court has moved to a new location in Akron and is planning a new dedication to help people become more familiar with the court. The Ohio 9th District Court of Appeals handles between 800 and 1,000 appeals in civil, criminal and domestic cases from Summit, Medina, Wayne and Lorain counties. The Beacon Journal reports the court has moved to a new location in downtown Akron and will hold an open house Tuesday evening at the new location on Main Street. The event will include remarks from Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor. The 9th district had been in the state-owned Ocasek building since 1985, but officials said continuing maintenance issues prompted the search for a new location in 2016.

Kasich, Brown talk presidential runs on ABC show

Two prominent Ohio politicians continued to fuel 2020 presidential speculations on the Sunday morning talk show circuit. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Gov. John Kasich each appeared on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”. Kasich confirmed that he's considering another run for president, and that he's keeping open the option of challenging President Trump as a third party candidate. He said he does not have a timeline for making his decision. Brown meanwhile said he's been “overwhelmed by the number of people from around the country that have said we should think about doing this.” He said he's seriously considering it.

State's deer-gun seasons set to start

Ohio's gun seasons for deer hunting begin this week. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the first deer-gun season begins Monday and runs through Sunday. A two-day season will be held Dec. 15-16. The statewide bag limit is six deer with only one antlered deer allowed regardless of location or method of take. Deer bag limits are determined by county and hunters cannot exceed a county's bag limit. Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes past sunset for all deer hunting seasons. Ohio's archery season for hunting white-tailed deer began Sept. 29 and continues through Feb. 3, 2019.

Constitution exhibit to be unveiled at statehouse museum

Ohio's original state constitutions will be displayed soon in a permanent exhibit at the Ohio Statehouse Museum. The exhibit featuring the state's 1802 and 1851 constitutions will be unveiled Wednesday. The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board and the Capitol Square Foundation in partnership with the Ohio History Connection produced the exhibit. It showcases the original documents in conjunction with visitor-interactive displays that will answer questions about the Ohio Constitution and how it impacts Ohioans. The 1802 constitution set up Ohio's system of government, including establishing the Ohio General Assembly. The 1851 constitution reduced some of the legislature's power, including giving voters the power to elect judges and statewide officials such as the attorney general. The documents have been stored for years at the Ohio History Connection's archives in Columbus.

Ohio logs 900 cases of hepatitis A amid multistate outbreak

Ohio has logged more than 900 cases of hepatitis A this year amid an outbreak around the state and some neighboring states. Ohio has seen a big jump in cases compared with the past few years, when the state typically had only a few dozen cases. People have been hospitalized in nearly two-thirds of the cases. One death was reported in Montgomery County. Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver that causes low appetite, stomach pain and jaundice. It spreads through close contact with infected individuals and fecal matter. Homeless people and those who use street drugs or have been incarcerated are considered among those most likely to contract the disease. Health officials recommend guarding against that with a vaccine and good hygiene.

Mayfield sets Browns rookie record in Sunday win

Quarterback Baker Mayfield set a Browns rookie record with four touchdown passes as Cleveland beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-20 on Sunday. The Browns won on the road for the first time since 2015, snapping a streak of 25 straight road losses. They also have their first two-game winning streak since 2014.