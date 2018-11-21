The View Beyond Pluto: Two Bad Streaks the Browns Can End in Cincinnati

The Browns return from their bye week with a big game this Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the team has a chance to build on its convincing win over Atlanta two weeks ago and end two bad streaks:

1. The Browns haven't won two games in a row since 2014.

2. The Browns haven't won a game on the road since 2015.

Dorsey's Influence

Pluto says the mindset has shifted with General Manager John Dorsey.

"He's been in the NFL for 26 years. Nineteen times his teams have made the playoffs. He's not used to all this losing. And he doesn't want his players like rookies Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb to get used to it."

The other interesting dynamic to Sunday's game is that the Browns will be facing former coach Hue Jackson. Days after his firing in Cleveland, Jackson was hired as a special assistant to Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Credit Erik Drost/Wikimedia Commons If Gregg Williams can lead the Browns to victory over Cincinnati, he may have a shot at making his interim title permanent.

Meanwhile, the Browns have started their search for a new head coach with interim Gregg Williams at the helm. "If Gregg Williams goes in and beats Cincinnati and wins several more games, he's in the conversation," Pluto said.