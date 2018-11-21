© 2020 WKSU
Community
The View Beyond Pluto
There's always so much going on in Northeast Ohio sports, much more than what can fit in our regular Wednesday conversations with Cleveland Plain Dealer sports writer Terry Pluto. Consider it overtime or extra innings.  This is the place to check out Amanda Rabinowitz's ongoing conversations with Terry that are just too good to miss!

The View Beyond Pluto: Two Bad Streaks the Browns Can End in Cincinnati

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published November 21, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST
2016_cleveland_browns_training_camp__28075933693_.jpg

The Browns return from their bye week with a big game this Sunday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says the team has a chance to build on its convincing win over Atlanta two weeks ago and end two bad streaks:

1. The Browns haven't won two games in a row since 2014. 

2. The Browns haven't won a game on the road since 2015. 

Dorsey's Influence
Pluto says the mindset has shifted with General Manager John Dorsey. 

"He's been in the NFL for 26 years. Nineteen times his teams have made the playoffs. He's not used to all this losing. And he doesn't want his players like rookies Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb to get used to it."

The other interesting dynamic to Sunday's game is that the Browns will be facing former coach Hue Jackson. Days after his firing in Cleveland, Jackson was hired as a special assistant to Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. 

1200px-Gregg_Williams.jpg
Credit Erik Drost/Wikimedia Commons
If Gregg Williams can lead the Browns to victory over Cincinnati, he may have a shot at making his interim title permanent.

Meanwhile, the Browns have started their search for a new head coach with interim Gregg Williams at the helm. "If Gregg Williams goes in and beats Cincinnati and wins several more games, he's in the conversation," Pluto said. 

Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
