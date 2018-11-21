© 2020 WKSU
Ohio's Highways Are Expected to be Packed Over the Thanksgiving Holiday

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published November 21, 2018 at 1:47 PM EST
Photo of the Ohio Department of Transportation's Traffic Center
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The roads are is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday. The number of travelers on Ohio’s roads is expected to be the highest in more than a decade.

Gas prices have dropped in the last week but are still higher than they’ve been since 2014.  But the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Matt Bruning says more than two million Ohioans are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday – the most since 2005. And while the days before Thanksgiving are busy, he says Sunday is the day when most will be on the roads.

“We see about a 42% increase in traffic volumes on Sunday alone.”

Bruning says Thanksgiving is the holiday with the highest travel volume.  

Get real-time traffic updates from ODOT here.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
