Cleveland.com Reporter Nikki Delamotte Remembered For Her Empathy, Curiosity

Cleveland.com Arts & Culture Reporter Nikki Delamotte was found dead Monday near Toledo, the victim of a suspected homicide. The 30-year-old and her uncle were found dead inside the uncle’s trailer, according to Cleveland.com.

Before joining the website in 2016, Delamotte contributed to Cleveland Scene for three years, working with Editor-in-Chief Vince Grzegorek. He calls her death “senseless” and a loss for Northeast Ohio.

“For all the stories that she did, all the events she went to, all the people that she connected with, there was no one like her around town for arts and culture and music and just supporting people trying to be creative. And lifting them up.

“She was someone that -- in conversation with her, and when she went out and sought stories and did reporting -- it was a lot of listening. And a lot of asking questions. And that’s because she wanted to know what was going on with people. ‘Tell me your story.’ And the degree of openness and empathy that she displayed – professionally and personally – was amazing.”

Police say they are investigating, but have declined to offer details.