© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Cleveland.com Reporter Nikki Delamotte Remembered For Her Empathy, Curiosity

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 13, 2018 at 5:18 AM EST
photo of Nikki Delamotte
FACEBOOK
Nikki Delamotte went to Cleveland State University, worked for Cleveland Scene for three years and then landed at Cleveland.com in 2016 as full-time arts & culture reporter. Her editor at Scene, Vince Grzegorek, says she was always up to any challenge.

Cleveland.com Arts & Culture Reporter Nikki Delamotte was found dead Monday near Toledo, the victim of a suspected homicide. The 30-year-old and her uncle were found dead inside the uncle’s trailer, according to Cleveland.com.

Before joining the website in 2016, Delamotte contributed to Cleveland Scene for three years, working with Editor-in-Chief Vince Grzegorek. He calls her death “senseless” and a loss for Northeast Ohio.

“For all the stories that she did, all the events she went to, all the people that she connected with, there was no one like her around town for arts and culture and music and just supporting people trying to be creative. And lifting them up.

“She was someone that -- in conversation with her, and when she went out and sought stories and did reporting -- it was a lot of listening. And a lot of asking questions. And that’s because she wanted to know what was going on with people. ‘Tell me your story.’ And the degree of openness and empathy that she displayed – professionally and personally – was amazing.”

Police say they are investigating, but have declined to offer details.

Tags

CommunityNikki DelamotteVince GrzegorekCleveland.com
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content