Cavs Surprise University of Akron Student and Military Veteran

A military veteran who’s studying at the University of Akron got a surprise from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Quentin Brown served in the Marines for 8 years and is pursuing an emergency management degree. His mom encouraged him to apply for a scholarship, and he was surprised when a Cavs player interrupted a meeting on campus.

“We're actually having a meeting concerning the upcoming veterans career fair. So I'm like who's this tall dude just walking into our meeting? Like what the heck is going on, you know? I looked at them. I was like, that's George Hill. Why is George Hill at the University of Akron? But you know, once it did click I was pretty excited.”

Brown received the Cleveland Cavaliers Veteran scholarship of $5,000.

Brown says that he is humbled by this experience, and the scholarship money will benefit his family.

You can watch George Hill surprise Quentin Brown with the scholarship here.