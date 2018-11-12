© 2020 WKSU
Cavs Surprise University of Akron Student and Military Veteran

Published November 12, 2018 at 4:50 AM EST
qbrown_what_i_want.png
Quentin Brown smiles while receiving a $5,000 scholarship from the Cavs and point guard George Hill.

A military veteran who’s studying at the University of Akron got a surprise from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Quentin Brown served in the Marines for 8 years and is pursuing an emergency management degree. His mom encouraged him to apply for a scholarship, and he was surprised when a Cavs player interrupted a meeting on campus.

“We're actually having a meeting concerning the upcoming veterans career fair. So I'm like who's this tall dude just walking into our meeting? Like what the heck is going on, you know? I looked at them. I was like, that's George Hill. Why is George Hill at the University of Akron? But you know, once it did click I was pretty excited.”

Brown received the Cleveland Cavaliers Veteran scholarship of $5,000.

Brown says that he is humbled by this experience, and the scholarship money will benefit his family.

You can watch George Hill surprise Quentin Brown with the scholarship here.

Tags

CommunityCleveland CavaliersveteransQuentin BrownGeorge HillCleveland Cavaliers Veteran ScholarshipUniversity of Akron