First Veteran's Day Celebration at New National Veterans Museum in Columbus

The newly opened National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus is open this weekend to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

Museum project manager Amy Taylor says the new $82 million, 53,000 square foot facility is unique.

“This museum is special because it tells the story of veterans from the dawn of our country, all the way through to the present. And while we certainly have branch of service museums and conflict museums, this is the one place that takes all of those stories from all of those conflicts and from peace time and tells it all in one place.”

Veterans are admitted to the museum free of charge. Tickets for adults are $17.