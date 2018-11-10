© 2020 WKSU
Bea McPherson, One of First Women Map Makers in WWII

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published November 10, 2018 at 7:01 AM EST
Bea McPherson medal from the National Geospacial Intelligence Agency (left), Bea at map (right)
Joe Gunderman (left), archive photo (right)
Bea McPherson medal from the National Geospacial Intelligence Agency (left), Bea at map (right)
Picture of Bea McPherson.
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
/
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Bea McPherson in 2018.

Bea McPherson was in geology class at Kent in 1943 when her professor asked if a few of the women would like to be trained in map making to help the war effort.  In 2010 she was recognized by the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

