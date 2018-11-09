Morning Headlines: State to Expand Medical Marijuana Coverage, I Promise School Gets Documentary

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, November 9:

State Medical Board accepts proposals to expand ailments for medical marijuana;

Filming starts for documentary on I-Promise School

Ohio representative to run House Minority Leader;

Ohio man pleads guilty to aiding terrorist organization;

The State Medical Board is accepting proposals to expand the original list of ailments approved for treatment with medical marijuana. At Thursday's meeting in Columbus the board added severe arthritis, liver failure, Fibromyalgia and neuropathy, and premenstrual disorder to the current list of 21 approved conditions. Those include cancer, Multiple sclerosis and PTSD. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee will continue receiving petitions for treatment additions through the end of the year. Meanwhile progress in opening medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio is slow according to state officials. Ohio law required the program launch in September. No new date has been agreed to.

Akron Public Schools has reached a deal with a film production company to make a documentary about the first year of the I Promise School. The Beacon Journal reports the school, which is backed by the LeBron James Family Foundation approved a deal with Blowback Productions out of New York City to produce the feature-length documentary. Under terms of the agreement the film will spotlight students and show a year in the life of the school. Filming has already started at the I Promise School, which opened in July and is designed to help at-risk students in Akron.

An Ohio Congressman has launched a bid to become the House Minority Leader. The Columbus Dispatch reports Jim Jordan of Urbana has announced his run for Republican leader. Jordan is co-founder of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus. Outgoing House Leader Paul Ryan has endorsed Kevin McCarthy of California to be his successor. Meanwhile Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan said he will not challenge former House Leader Nancy Pelosi in the upcoming session. But he also told NPR that he will not back Pelosi as leader.

An Ohio man accused of trying to fly overseas to train with an Islamic State-affiliated group has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. Court records show Naser Almadaoji pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Dayton. The government has accused the Iraqi-born U.S. citizen of arranging to move through Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, where he intended to train with a group called ISIS Wilayat Khorasan. The 19-year-old from Beavercreek in suburban Dayton was arrested Oct. 24 at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. The government said Almadaoji unsuccessfully tried to join a terrorist group after traveling to Egypt and Jordan in February.