Morning Headlines: Republicans Sweep Executive Races; Voters Strongly Oppose Issue 1

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 7:

Republicans sweep executive races;

Voters strongly oppose Issue 1;

Brown wins third Senate term;

Two Democrats claim Ohio Supreme Court seats;

Cuyahoga County Executive Budish gets re-elected;

Summit County voters overwhelmingly pass Children Services levy;

Women dominate Summit County Pleas bench;

Akron votes to move primary election date;

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Kent State;

Akron woman sent to prison for loan scheme;

Republicans sweep executive races

The GOP led a sweep of statewide nonjudicial offices in Tuesday's election, led by Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine defeating Obama-era consumer protection chief Richard Cordray in the race for Ohio governor.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost defeated former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach for attorney general; Republican state Sen. Frank LaRose took secretary of state over Democratic state Rep. Kathleen Clyde; Republican state Rep. Keith Faber became auditor over former U.S. Rep. Zack Space; and GOP state Rep. Robert Sprague, of Findlay, defeated Democrat Rob Richardson, a Cincinnati attorney, for treasurer.

Republicans retained their supermajority in the Ohio House. With nearly all races called, House Republicans had secured at least 64 of 99 House seats, more than the 60 votes needed to flex powers like overriding vetoes and more easily placing constitutional amendments before voters.

Voters strongly oppose Issue 1

Voters have rejected an Ohio constitutional amendment to make possession of all types of drugs misdemeanors in an effort to reduce the state prison population and to divert any savings to drug treatment. Opponents balked at the prospect of basically decriminalizing possession of fentanyl, a high-powered synthetic opioid blamed for thousands of overdose deaths in Ohio. Most judicial and law enforcement groups opposed the measure known as Issue 1.

Brown wins third Senate term

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown won a third term in what was an otherwise third consecutive strong statewide election for Republicans. Brown, first elected to an Ohio office in 1974, defeated fourth-term Republican Congressman Jim Renacci.

Two Democrats claim Ohio Supreme Court seats

Two Democrats have won seats to the Ohio Supreme Court. Cleveland Appeals court Judge Melody Stewart and Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Donnelly were declared winners last night. Stewart will be the state's first elected African American to serve on the high court. She ousted the incumbent, Mary DeGenaro.

Cuyahoga County Executive Budish gets re-elected

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish cruised to an easy win in his reelection bid over challenger Peter J. Corrigan. Unofficial results show Budish with more than 65 percent of the vote.

Summit County voters overwhelmingly pass Children Services levy

In Summit County, voters overwhelmingly passed a levy increase for Children Services. Issue 8 asked voters whether to renew the agency’s existing 2.25 mill levy and then increase the levy by another mill. The agency had not received a levy increase in 30 years.

Women dominate Summit County Pleas bench

The Summit Common Pleas bench will be made up of all women. Kathryn Michael and Kelly McLaughlin defeated Tom McCarty and Dave Lombardi. It means all 10 judges on the common pleas bench will be women

Akron votes to move primary election date

Akron voters have decided to move the city’s primary election from September to May. The charter amendment pushed by Mayor Dan Horrigan passed with 61 percent of the vote. Horrigan says the move will save the city money and streamline the elections process.

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Kent State

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Kent State University and a former softball coach by a woman who claimed both mishandled allegations that she was raped by the coach's son. U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi said the lawsuit filed in 2016 by Lauren Kesterson against Kent State and former coach Karen Linder shouldn't proceed. Kesterson is allowing her name to be used publicly.

Akron woman sent to prison for loan scheme

An Akron woman has been sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison for her role in what authorities say was a $1.8 million college financial aid scheme that involved enrolling inmates and people whose identities had been stolen at an Arizona community college. Janice Shufford, 54, was ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution. Two other women, Bridgid Sommerville, 48, and Christine Robinson, 39, previously pleaded guilty to related charges. The three women enrolled people without high school degrees or GEDs at Maricopa Community College between 2011 and 2015.