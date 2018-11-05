© 2020 WKSU
One Shot at Franklin Twp. Apartment Complex, Suspect at Large

Published November 5, 2018 at 7:16 AM EST
Shooting-9.jpg
NATHANIEL BAILEY
/
KENTWIRED
Portage County Sheriff Office deputies and Kent police search the grounds of Pebblebrook Apartments following a shooting Sunday night.

A suspect is still at large after a man was shot outside of a Franklin Township apartment complex Sunday night.

Witnesses say the shooter ran from Pebblebrook Apartments toward the nearby Walmart.

Portage County Sheriff David Doak says the victim sustained a shoulder wound and was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Kent State student and Pebblebrook resident Xiao Cheng says he and a friend called 911 when they saw the victim laying on the ground in one of the parking lots.

“We randomly came down from the building and tried to go to dinner, and saw him down and called 911.”

No other details have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

